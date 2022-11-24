Ontario proposes to move jury duty questionnaires online

Ontario is proposing to move jury duty questionnaires online.
That’s one part of a large red tape reduction bill the government introduced this week, which also includes increasing the amount of time retired judges can serve.
Attorney General Doug Downey says allowing prospective jurors to complete their questionnaire online is “the next evolution” in introducing a more modern way of jury selection and management.
Read more: Jurors with PTSD advocate for greater mental health support during, after trials
The province says the questionnaires are mailed to about 800,000 people a year and ask questions — such as whether the recipient has been convicted of certain criminal offences — to determine eligibility to serve on a jury.
-
Imports of kids’ Tylenol differ from what Canadians are used to. Here’s what we know
-
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
People currently have to return the completed form by mail, and those who do qualify may receive a summons to participate in the jury selection process.
The legislation says that people could still request that a paper copy of the questionnaire be mailed to them instead.
Comments