‘A pioneer of the game’: Toronto Maple Leafs star Börje Salming dead at 71

Former Toronto Maple Leafs star Börje Salming has died at the age of 71, the team has confirmed.

In a statement Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan said the organization is mourning the loss of Salming.

“Börje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness,” Shanahan said in the statement. “He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community.”

Shanahan said Salming joined the team 50 years ago, adding that he will “forever be a part of our hockey family.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sarah and brother Stieg,” he said.

Salming signed with the Leafs as a free agent ahead of the 1973-74 season and spent 16 seasons with the team.

The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenceman.

Salming spent one season with the Detroit Red Wings. He retired after the 1989-90 hockey season.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996. Salming was also named to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 100 Greatest Players list.

In August the team announced Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

– With a file from The Canadian Press

Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022