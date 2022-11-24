Realtor takes ownership of KW Titans basketball club

Send this page to someone via email

David and Kate Schooley have taken controlling ownership of the KW Titans, the basketball team announced Thursday.

The local realtor and his wife will hold a 50 per cent share of the team, while the community will have the other 50 per cent in a not-for-profit structure.

“’Community Owners’ will be offered packages at a variety of price points, allowing them to enjoy unique experiences with the team, attend exclusive events, and receive limited-edition bling as part of their season ticket purchase,” the team said in a statement.

It notes that any profits will be dispersed to minor sports clubs in the area.

“The goal is for the KW Titans basketball club to be 100-percent community owned in the next 10 years,” the Titans’ statement read.

The team is expecting to return to the court sometime in February, with the schedule currently being set in stone.

The Schooleys take over the club from Leon Martin, who helped found the club in 2016 alongside Ball Construction and Innosoft Canada Inc.