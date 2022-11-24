Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man charged after $7M in drugs seized in drug importation investigation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 11:48 am
A 42-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after upwards of $7 million worth of drugs were seized in a drug importation investigation earlier this year. View image in full screen
A 42-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after upwards of $7 million worth of drugs were seized in a drug importation investigation earlier this year. Courtesy, IBET

A 42-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after upwards of $7 million worth of drugs were seized in a drug importation investigation earlier this year.

The months-long investigation looked into cross-border drug importation involving commercial transport vehicles. It culminated with 38 kilograms of cocaine and 30 kilograms of heroin being seized by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET).

Read more: Calgary man charged after cocaine found in shipment of bananas at Coutts border crossing

The drugs have a street value of about $7 million, IBET said in a news release Thursday.

It’s not known when the drugs were seized or at which border crossing. Global News has reached out to IBET for more information.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“This complex investigation, which spanned several months, is a great demonstration on the importance of collaboration between agencies,” said Supt. Sean Boser, OIC of Federal Policing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators were able to prevent 68 kg of cocaine and heroin from impacting Alberta’s communities and potentially saving lives.”

Read more: $55M worth of meth, cocaine seized after 3-year cross-border police investigation: ALERT

The investigation was a collaboration with the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency and Calgary Police Service.

“Through excellent teamwork, we have been able to remove a substantial supply of drugs that were likely destined to target vulnerable addicted individuals. These are people that feed their supply through crime that impacts our broader communities,” said Acting Supt. Melanie Oncescu of the CPS criminal operations and intelligence division.

On Oct. 13, David Phanthikane was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Phanthikane is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Thursday.

Alberta drug seizureAlberta drug investigationIntegrated Border Enforcement Teamalberta border drug seizureIBETAlberta border crossing drug seizureCommercial vehicle drug seizureCommercial vehicle drugs
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers