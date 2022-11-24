Kingston, Ont.-area wildlife centre and conservation areas form partnership

Send this page to someone via email

Two groups known for promoting wildlife and the outdoors in the Kingston, Ont., area are joining forces to pilot a new field trip program.

The field trip, a partnership between the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre and the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, will be offered to students in grades 1 through 3. They’ll learn how to protect wildlife and their homes in the watershed.

“I feel that students immersing themselves in nature supports a greater connection to the land and all beings, which is vital to the future of conservation in the watershed,” said Stana Luxford Oddie, senior conservation educator with the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority.

Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre is known throughout the region for its work in the rehabilitation of animals indigenous to the area, while the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority is known for its work on protecting important natural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

‘Making Friends with Wildlife’ will also help students understand their role in caring for the natural environment by learning practical actions each student can take in their community.

“Through carefully curated activities that engage with the land and with the wildlife we meet along the way, we hope students will be inspired to protect wildlife and the natural spaces in their neighbourhood after participating in this program,” Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre education co-ordinator Jess Pelow said.