Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy fog blanketing Barrie and Collingwood area Thursday morning

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 8:51 am
Heavy fog picture. View image in full screen
Heavy fog picture. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for parts of Simcoe County Thursday morning.

The weather agency said persistent fog has led to near-zero visibility in Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

The conditions are expected to dissipate later in the morning.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: OSSTF confirms current and past members’ information compromised in cyberattack

Environment Canada warns drivers that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance, the weather agency suggests.

WeathercollingwoodFogBarrie weatherHillsdaleCollingwood weatherHeavy fogHillsdale weatherenvironemnt canadaCloudy weather
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers