Fog warning for London-Middlesex Thursday morning, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning for London-Middlesex on Thursday morning.

According to the alert, near-zero visibility due to the fog is occurring in widespread areas and will continue through the early morning hours.

The following areas are currently affected:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

The fog is expected to dissipate rapidly through the middle of the morning.

However, My Big Yellow Bus reported that all school vehicles in Oxford County are cancelled for the morning only due to fog. Buses will run in the afternoon unless otherwise posted.

Visit the My Big Yellow Bus website for a list of routes.

