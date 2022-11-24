Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 1:37 am
Click to play video: 'Two dead following shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday'
Two dead following shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday
Two people died Wednesday night following a shooting in Coquitlam. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in and an investigation is underway. Christa Dao is live at the scene with the latest.

Two people are dead following a shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to take over the case.

RCMP said officers were called to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street around 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple shell casings and two unresponsive people inside a vehicle, police said. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP investigating double shooting on Clarke Road'
Coquitlam RCMP investigating double shooting on Clarke Road

Read more: Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Port Coquitlam, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Police also said a third victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have video footage, including dash cam, surveillance, or cellphone video to contact investigators. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by e-mail.

HomicideCoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPCoquitlam shootingCoquitlam homicideHomicide CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMP homicideCoquitlam shooting Dawes HillCoquitlam shooting Mundy StreetCoquitlam shooting tonightCoquitlam shooting Wednesday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers