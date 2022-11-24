2 people dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to take over the case.

RCMP said officers were called to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street around 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple shell casings and two unresponsive people inside a vehicle, police said. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

1:08 Coquitlam RCMP investigating double shooting on Clarke Road

Police also said a third victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have video footage, including dash cam, surveillance, or cellphone video to contact investigators. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by e-mail.