Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man barricaded inside his home after shooting at neighbours: Berens River RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 2:45 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A man has been arrested after shooting at his neighbours and then barricading himself inside his home in Berens River Man., according to RCMP.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, shortly after 2 a.m. officers received a report of a man who was standing outside his home and firing a gun at his neighbours, police say.

Upon arriving, officers were told by many witnesses that the man had stopped shooting and had gone inside his home.

Officers then tried to communicate with the suspect by using a loudspeaker but it was ineffective.

Read more: Man critically injured in shooting on Redwood Avenue: Winnipeg police

A perimeter was created around the home and officers stayed until daylight hours, police say.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Then at 7:40 a.m. officers made contact with the suspect, he was requested to come to the door and was arrested without incident.

A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were seized from inside his home and many spent shell casings were found outside.

As a result, a 50 year-old man faces many charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats as well as numerous firearms-related offences.

He is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Dec 13. in Berens River.

Click to play video: 'Massive house party in East St. Paul, Manitoba turns destructive: police'
Massive house party in East St. Paul, Manitoba turns destructive: police

 

CrimeRCMPShootingManitobawinnipegBerens River RCMPBerens River shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers