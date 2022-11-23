Man barricaded inside his home after shooting at neighbours: Berens River RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after shooting at his neighbours and then barricading himself inside his home in Berens River Man., according to RCMP.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, shortly after 2 a.m. officers received a report of a man who was standing outside his home and firing a gun at his neighbours, police say.

Upon arriving, officers were told by many witnesses that the man had stopped shooting and had gone inside his home.

Officers then tried to communicate with the suspect by using a loudspeaker but it was ineffective.

A perimeter was created around the home and officers stayed until daylight hours, police say.

Then at 7:40 a.m. officers made contact with the suspect, he was requested to come to the door and was arrested without incident.

A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were seized from inside his home and many spent shell casings were found outside.

As a result, a 50 year-old man faces many charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats as well as numerous firearms-related offences.

He is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Dec 13. in Berens River.