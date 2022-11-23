Winnipeg man takes home $1 million in 6/49 lotto win

A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month.
Craig Braschuk, who bought his ticket at the Red River Co-op on St. Mary’s Road on Oct. 31, is the first winner in Western Canada to take home a million or more on 6/49 since the lottery introduced a new format in September.
Braschuk said he didn’t check his numbers until a few days after the winning ticket was announced, thanks to a joking question from a friend.
“My friend told me there was a million-dollar win and asked me if it was me,” he said.
“So scanned my ticket and said, ‘Yeah, I did! I was in shock.”
The new millionaire said he intends to sock the money away, then figure out where he and his wife will spend their winter vacations going forward.
“It’s a wash of relief,” he said, “but I know what it takes and the amount of work needed to earn a million dollars.”
