Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg man takes home $1 million in 6/49 lotto win

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 3:01 pm
Lotto winner Craig Braschuk. View image in full screen
Lotto winner Craig Braschuk. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month.

Craig Braschuk, who bought his ticket at the Red River Co-op on St. Mary’s Road on Oct. 31, is the first winner in Western Canada to take home a million or more on 6/49 since the lottery introduced a new format in September.

Braschuk said he didn’t check his numbers until a few days after the winning ticket was announced, thanks to a joking question from a friend.

Read more: Manitoba woman $1M richer following Lotto Max win

“My friend told me there was a million-dollar win and asked me if it was me,” he said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“So scanned my ticket and said, ‘Yeah, I did! I was in shock.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new millionaire said he intends to sock the money away, then figure out where he and his wife will spend their winter vacations going forward.

“It’s a wash of relief,” he said, “but I know what it takes and the amount of work needed to earn a million dollars.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December'
Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December
LotteryLottery WinnerLotto 6-49Millionairelotto winnerwinnipeg lottery winnermillion dollar winner
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers