Video link
Headline link
Canada

Manitoba woman $1M richer following Lotto Max win

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 3:59 pm
Diane Hebert from Lorette, Man. says she was at first skeptical when a caller told her she'd won $1 million through LOTTO Max. View image in full screen
Diane Hebert from Lorette, Man. says she was at first skeptical when a caller told her she'd won $1 million through LOTTO Max. WCLC Handout

Diane Hebert had her doubts when she picked up the phone and heard she’d just won a million dollars.

The Lorette, Man., local had bought a Lotto Max ticket through her PlayNow.com account, but she’d already checked that and saw she’d won $2.

Read more: Winnipeg man wins $1 million on convenience store lotto ticket

It turns out the call was coming from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Hebert had won both $2 and $1 million on the ticket.

“My first thought was that it was a joke. I re-checked my account, and I still only saw the $2,” Hebert said in a WCLC release announcing the win. “They were very patient with me.”

More than two weeks since buying the ticket for the Oct. 15 draw, Hebert, a regular player through PlayNow, says she’s still shocked about her win.

Read more: Winnipeg man spins his way to $125,000 lotto prize

While Hebert admits there may be a trip to Hawaii in her future, she says she’s still trying to decide what she’ll do with her winnings.

“It’s been a whirlwind – we just went to a financial planner,” she said. “First we’re getting a new car, then to do some house renovations, and then I’d like to do some investing for family.”

