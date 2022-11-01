Manitoba woman $1M richer following Lotto Max win

Diane Hebert had her doubts when she picked up the phone and heard she’d just won a million dollars.
The Lorette, Man., local had bought a Lotto Max ticket through her PlayNow.com account, but she’d already checked that and saw she’d won $2.
It turns out the call was coming from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Hebert had won both $2 and $1 million on the ticket.
“My first thought was that it was a joke. I re-checked my account, and I still only saw the $2,” Hebert said in a WCLC release announcing the win. “They were very patient with me.”
More than two weeks since buying the ticket for the Oct. 15 draw, Hebert, a regular player through PlayNow, says she’s still shocked about her win.
While Hebert admits there may be a trip to Hawaii in her future, she says she’s still trying to decide what she’ll do with her winnings.
“It’s been a whirlwind – we just went to a financial planner,” she said. “First we’re getting a new car, then to do some house renovations, and then I’d like to do some investing for family.”
