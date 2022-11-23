Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Youth injured after being hit in the face with a firework in Surrey, B.C. drive-by

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 2:27 pm
Mounties in Surrey, B.C. are searching for one or more suspects after a youth was hit in the face by a firework launched from a moving vehicle on Nov. 22, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Mounties in Surrey, B.C. are searching for one or more suspects after a youth was hit in the face by a firework launched from a moving vehicle on Nov. 22, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. Handout/RCMP

A  youth is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face with a firework launched from a moving vehicle in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday.

The youth and a friend were walking on 148 Street near 104 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a small white hatchback drove slowly past them and an occupant fired a firework at them.

The firework struck the victim’s forehead. He went to a nearby Surrey RCMP detachment to report the incident afterward, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Read more: 18-year-old dead after stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that two other vehicles may have witnessed the attack. The suspect vehicle travelled south on 148 Street at 12:34 a.m., when the firework was shot, and then turned right to go westbound on 104 Avenue, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door hatchback with a sunroof.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school
