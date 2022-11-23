Youth injured after being hit in the face with a firework in Surrey, B.C. drive-by

A youth is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face with a firework launched from a moving vehicle in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday.
The youth and a friend were walking on 148 Street near 104 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a small white hatchback drove slowly past them and an occupant fired a firework at them.
The firework struck the victim’s forehead. He went to a nearby Surrey RCMP detachment to report the incident afterward, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.
Read more: 18-year-old dead after stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that two other vehicles may have witnessed the attack. The suspect vehicle travelled south on 148 Street at 12:34 a.m., when the firework was shot, and then turned right to go westbound on 104 Avenue, police said.
-
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
-
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door hatchback with a sunroof.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
Comments