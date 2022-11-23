Youth injured after being hit in the face with a firework in Surrey, B.C. drive-by

Send this page to someone via email

A youth is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face with a firework launched from a moving vehicle in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday.

The youth and a friend were walking on 148 Street near 104 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a small white hatchback drove slowly past them and an occupant fired a firework at them.

The firework struck the victim’s forehead. He went to a nearby Surrey RCMP detachment to report the incident afterward, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that two other vehicles may have witnessed the attack. The suspect vehicle travelled south on 148 Street at 12:34 a.m., when the firework was shot, and then turned right to go westbound on 104 Avenue, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door hatchback with a sunroof.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.