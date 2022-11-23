Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Tech stocks helps lift S&P/TSX composite despite energy sector weakness as oil falls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2022 11:45 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite losses in energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.09 points at 20,274.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.69 points at 34,221.79. The S&P 500 index was up 25.11 points at 4,028.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.62 points at 11,296.03.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite index closes up on oil prices, U.S. markets also rise

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.74 cents US compared with 74.65 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$3.59 at US$77.36 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 45 cents at US$7.86 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$1,743.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at $3.61 a pound.

moneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeS&Ptoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers