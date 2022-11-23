Kingston, Ont. author hopes book will help children be more confident in themselves

Send this page to someone via email

A Queen’s University professor and varsity football coach is hoping his new book can help inspire children to see themselves in a more positive light.

Yes, I am is an affirmation book for children written by Kwame Osei, who decided to write it to help give kids a strong knowledge of themselves.

“In the pandemic, I noticed that a lot of people so independent and also a lot of people around me and around the world were struggling with their mental health,” Osei said.

“And I just feel like having a strong knowledge of yourself and truly loving yourself is a strong foundation that everyone needs.”

Osei says the book also deals with different cultures and ethnicities as a way to promote diversity and inclusion.

“It just gives exposure to those little kids about the different cultures in this world and actually also challenges adults to read it too, because now you get you can’t just see the generic names.”

Osei believes positive messages like the ones shared in his book are essential to help society grow in a positive way.

“Let’s just make the world a better place,” he said. “If you want to see the world as a better place, if you want to see see the future in which future leaders of tomorrow succeed, let’s invest in them today and build a foundation for them to believe in themselves.”