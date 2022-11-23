Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 23

TLC@Home with care boxes for community schools, Dr. Darryl Adamko on the current cold and flu season and Saskatoon soccer fan Sheldon Mathies at the World Cup.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
TLC@Home delivering care boxes to community school students
The TLC@Home campaign continues this season, a care box program that touches the lives of so many children in Saskatoon.
Founder Shelley James says roughly 1,100 children will receive a package filled with goodies this year.
She describes the initiative, what the needs are this year and how people can get involved in this interview with Chantal Wagner.
Influenza and respiratory viruses spiking in Saskatchewan
It’s been a tough year so far in the battle against flus, colds and other viruses as cases started trending up early in the season.
Cases of influenza, along with other respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are spiking in Saskatchewan.
-
Dr. Darryl Adamko discusses the challenges of the season and why cases are on the rise.
Saskatchewan soccer fan makes trip to Qatar for the World Cup
The excitement has been building as Canada gets ready to play its first match in 36 years at the men’s World Cup.
Saskatoon soccer fan Sheldon Mathies made the trip to Qatar to check out the action.
Mathies talks about the sights and sounds in Qatar as he prepares to cheer on Canada at the World Cup.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 23
Milder days continue — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast.
