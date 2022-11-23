Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 23

See more sharing options

TLC@Home with care boxes for community schools, Dr. Darryl Adamko on the current cold and flu season and Saskatoon soccer fan Sheldon Mathies at the World Cup.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

TLC@Home delivering care boxes to community school students

The TLC@Home campaign continues this season, a care box program that touches the lives of so many children in Saskatoon.

Founder Shelley James says roughly 1,100 children will receive a package filled with goodies this year.

She describes the initiative, what the needs are this year and how people can get involved in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

4:58 TLC@Home delivering care boxes to community school students

Influenza and respiratory viruses spiking in Saskatchewan

It’s been a tough year so far in the battle against flus, colds and other viruses as cases started trending up early in the season.

Cases of influenza, along with other respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are spiking in Saskatchewan.

Dr. Darryl Adamko discusses the challenges of the season and why cases are on the rise.

5:16 Influenza and respiratory viruses spiking in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan soccer fan makes trip to Qatar for the World Cup

The excitement has been building as Canada gets ready to play its first match in 36 years at the men’s World Cup.

Saskatoon soccer fan Sheldon Mathies made the trip to Qatar to check out the action.

Mathies talks about the sights and sounds in Qatar as he prepares to cheer on Canada at the World Cup.

4:22 Saskatchewan soccer fan makes trip to Qatar for the World Cup

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Milder days continue — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast.

