Police seek suspect after woman threatened in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted after threats were uttered in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sept. 15 at around 7 a.m., officers received a report that a man had threatened a 29-year-old woman at a home in the O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue area.
Officers are searching for 26-year-old Daniel Williams from Toronto.
Police said he is wanted for threatening death.
According to police, Williams is six feet tall and has a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
