Headline link
Crime

Police seek suspect after woman threatened in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:09 am
Officers are searching for 26-year-old Daniel Williams from Toronto.
Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted after threats were uttered in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 15 at around 7 a.m., officers received a report that a man had threatened a 29-year-old woman at a home in the O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue area.

Police said he is wanted for threatening death.

According to police, Williams is six feet tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

