Police seek suspect after woman threatened in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted after threats were uttered in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 15 at around 7 a.m., officers received a report that a man had threatened a 29-year-old woman at a home in the O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue area.

Officers are searching for 26-year-old Daniel Williams from Toronto.

Police said he is wanted for threatening death.

According to police, Williams is six feet tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.