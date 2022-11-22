Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person with life-threatening injuries after Milton, Ont. stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 7:48 pm
File photo. Halton Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. Halton Regional Police cruiser. @HRPS

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Milton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said one person had been stabbed in Milton and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 injured after stabbing in Toronto, suspect arrested

Officers said they are looking for 40-year-old Asad Rasheed, believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4, in relation to the incident.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“If seen do not approach,” police said.

Advertisement
CrimeStabbingHalton Regional Policehalton policeHaltonMiltonToyotaMilton stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers