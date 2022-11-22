1 person with life-threatening injuries after Milton, Ont. stabbing

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Milton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said one person had been stabbed in Milton and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they are looking for 40-year-old Asad Rasheed, believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4, in relation to the incident.
“If seen do not approach,” police said.
