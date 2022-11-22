1 person with life-threatening injuries after Milton, Ont. stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Milton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said one person had been stabbed in Milton and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they are looking for 40-year-old Asad Rasheed, believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4, in relation to the incident.

“If seen do not approach,” police said.

Stabbing in Milton. One victim transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police searching for male suspect identified as 40 year-old Asad Rasheed, believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4. If seen do not approach. Call 911 or police immediately. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/Vo973HxEEt — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 23, 2022