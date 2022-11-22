Angler reels in massive 67-pound goldfish named ‘The Carrot’

Send this page to someone via email

For angler Andy Hackett, any fin is possible.

Hackett, a 42-year-old fisherman from the U.K., recently caught a goldfish so massive that people are calling it a “monster.”

View image in full screen Angler Andy Hackett holds ‘The Carrot,’ a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France. Courtesy / Bluewater Lakes

The goldfish, who goes by the apt nickname of “The Carrot,” was reeled in by Hackett while fishing at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France.

The 20-year-old female koi carp weighs in at a staggering 67.4 pounds, according to a post on the Bluewater Lakes Facebook page.

Needless to say, people are falling hook, line and sinker for Andy and his prize catch, marvelling over the sheer size of the fish.

According to Bluewater Lakes, a carp fishery, The Carrot was first put into the pond about 15 years ago and has proved to be a slippery fish ever since.

She continues to grow while evading most anglers.

Jason Cowler, a spokesman for Bluewater Lakes, told FTW Outdoors that The Carrot was added to the lake “as something different for the anglers to try to catch.” Her intense orange colour is unique – most large carp are pale or brown in colour.

According to the Guardian, she’s believed to be the second largest of her type ever caught.

“I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” Hackett told The Daily Mail of his hefty prize.

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange.

“It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

It took Hackett about 25 minutes to reel The Carrot in. Once he had her, he slipped her out of the water for a few quick photos and she was released.

A video posted by the fishery shows Hackett gently placing her back into the water before she gives a few splashes and swims off.