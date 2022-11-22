Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Angler reels in massive 67-pound goldfish named ‘The Carrot’

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 5:59 pm
Angler Andy Hackett holds 'The Carrot,' a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France View image in full screen
Angler Andy Hackett holds "The Carrot,"a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France. Courtesy / Bluewater Lakes

For angler Andy Hackett, any fin is possible.

Hackett, a 42-year-old fisherman from the U.K., recently caught a goldfish so massive that people are calling it a “monster.”

Angler Andy Hackett holds 'The Carrot,' a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France View image in full screen
Angler Andy Hackett holds ‘The Carrot,’ a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France. Courtesy / Bluewater Lakes

The goldfish, who goes by the apt nickname of “The Carrot,” was reeled in by Hackett while fishing at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old female koi carp weighs in at a staggering 67.4 pounds, according to a post on the Bluewater Lakes Facebook page.

Needless to say, people are falling hook, line and sinker for Andy and his prize catch, marvelling over the sheer size of the fish.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Bluewater Lakes, a carp fishery, The Carrot was first put into the pond about 15 years ago and has proved to be a slippery fish ever since.

Trending Now
Trending Now

She continues to grow while evading most anglers.

Jason Cowler, a spokesman for Bluewater Lakes, told FTW Outdoors that The Carrot was added to the lake “as something different for the anglers to try to catch.” Her intense orange colour is unique – most large carp are pale or brown in colour.

Read more: Goldfish are capable of driving cars on land, new study finds

According to the Guardian, she’s believed to be the second largest of her type ever caught.

“I always knew The Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” Hackett told The Daily Mail of his hefty prize.

Angler Andy Hackett holds 'The Carrot,' a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France. View image in full screen
Angler Andy Hackett holds ‘The Carrot,’ a huge fish weighing almost 70 lbs., which he caught in Champagne, France. Courtesy / Bluewater Lakes

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

It took Hackett about 25 minutes to reel The Carrot in. Once he had her, he slipped her out of the water for a few quick photos and she was released.

A video posted by the fishery shows Hackett gently placing her back into the water before she gives a few splashes and swims off.

Click to play video: 'Video from Israeli university appears to show goldfish operate robotic vehicle'
Video from Israeli university appears to show goldfish operate robotic vehicle
The Carrotmassive goldfishgiant goldfishandy hackettbluewater lakescarrot goldfishgoldfish named carrothuge goldfishthe carrot caughtthe carrot goldfish
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers