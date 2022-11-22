2 suspects charged in connection with grandparent scam in York Region: police

Two people have been charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation, York Regional Police say.
Police said a 95-year-old woman was the target of a scam in October where she lost $13,000. Then, on Nov. 1, she received another call from the suspect who allegedly demand more money.
“The suspect then attended the victim’s residence in a vehicle with a second suspect driving, to collect the cash,” police alleged in a news release.
-
World Cup chaos: Qatar riot police push back crowds at fan zone
-
‘Like a zombie’: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care
Read more: Grandparent scam victim speaks out to Global News then gets money back
Officers said the vehicle was located and stopped in Oshawa after the suspects allegedly took $6,000 from the woman.
According to police, the two suspects were arrested and have allegedly been linked to four incidents.
“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.
Police said 18-year-old Keyshan Rose from Brampton and 21-year-old Lorencz Sparks fromCambridge have been charged with four counts each of fraud over $5,000, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime.
Comments