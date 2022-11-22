Menu

Crime

2 suspects charged in connection with grandparent scam in York Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back'
Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back
RELATED: An 81-year-old Mississauga woman scammed out of $10,000 got her money back after Global News raised her case with two banks. The woman says she is still traumatized by the criminals’ tactics which made her believe her granddaughter was in danger. Seán O’Shea has a warning

Two people have been charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation, York Regional Police say.

Police said a 95-year-old woman was the target of a scam in October where she lost $13,000. Then, on Nov. 1, she received another call from the suspect who allegedly demand more money.

“The suspect then attended the victim’s residence in a vehicle with a second suspect driving, to collect the cash,” police alleged in a news release.

Read more: Grandparent scam victim speaks out to Global News then gets money back

Officers said the vehicle was located and stopped in Oshawa after the suspects allegedly took $6,000 from the woman.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested and have allegedly been linked to four incidents.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Police said 18-year-old Keyshan Rose from Brampton and 21-year-old Lorencz Sparks fromCambridge have been charged with four counts each of fraud over $5,000, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime.

