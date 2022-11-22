2 suspects charged in connection with grandparent scam in York Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation, York Regional Police say.

Police said a 95-year-old woman was the target of a scam in October where she lost $13,000. Then, on Nov. 1, she received another call from the suspect who allegedly demand more money.

“The suspect then attended the victim’s residence in a vehicle with a second suspect driving, to collect the cash,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the vehicle was located and stopped in Oshawa after the suspects allegedly took $6,000 from the woman.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested and have allegedly been linked to four incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Police said 18-year-old Keyshan Rose from Brampton and 21-year-old Lorencz Sparks fromCambridge have been charged with four counts each of fraud over $5,000, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime.