Crime

RCMP in Thompson, Man. seize guns, cocaine, body armour in raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 6:38 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
Thompson RCMP say drugs, guns, and body armour were found when officers raided a home on Ashberry Place Friday. Global News

Three women and one man have been charged after police in Thompson, Man., say they found guns, body armour and cocaine during a raid at a home Saturday.

Investigators arrested a man and woman outside a home on Ashberry Place as part of what they say is an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say a search of the man turned up a loaded handgun, roughly 172 grams of cocaine, body armour and more than $16,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police then searched the home, where they say two other women were arrested.

Investigators say four modified shotguns, ammunition, more body armour and drug trafficking paraphernalia was found in the raid.

A 33-year-old-man and three women aged 29, 49, and 56, are all facing drug and firearms-related charges.

