Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. Supreme Court OKs handover of Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 22, 2022 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Trump facing long 2024 U.S. presidential campaign'
Trump facing long 2024 U.S. presidential campaign
WATCH: Trump facing long 2024 U.S. presidential campaign

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.

The court, without comment, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

The Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump’s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return, including the president’s.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s suspended Twitter account after online poll

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on Nov. 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Trump’s lawyers and the counter arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Donald TrumpTrumpDonald Trump newstrump newsTrump tax returnsdonald trump tax returnsDonald Trump updatesDonald Trump todayDonald Trump Updatetrump todayTrump updatesTrump update
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers