Shooting in Burnaby Monday sends man to hospital in critical condition

One man has been sent to hospital after a late-night shooting in Burnaby, B.C., Monday.
Police responded to a shooting at a home on Nithsdale Street, near Smith Avenue, just before 11 p.m.
Crime scene tape can be seen at the front and the back of the home.
Police said one man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect or a suspect vehicle has not yet been identified, police confirmed.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
Burnaby RCMP said it is too early to determine if the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
