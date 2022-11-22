Menu

Crime

Shooting in Burnaby Monday sends man to hospital in critical condition

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 12:26 pm
Burnaby shooting View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP on the scene of a shooting in the city Monday night. Shane MacKichan

One man has been sent to hospital after a late-night shooting in Burnaby, B.C., Monday.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on Nithsdale Street, near Smith Avenue, just before 11 p.m.

Crime scene tape can be seen at the front and the back of the home.

Police said one man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect or a suspect vehicle has not yet been identified, police confirmed.

Read more: Man and woman found dead in jeep near Burnaby high school, homicide team deployed

Click to play video: 'Man killed in late night shooting on Hastings Street in Burnaby'
Man killed in late night shooting on Hastings Street in Burnaby

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Burnaby RCMP said it is too early to determine if the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

