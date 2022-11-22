Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite climbs as energy and materials gain, U.S. markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 12:02 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was up close to 200 points in late-morning trading as energy stocks climbed along with the price of oil, while U.S. stocks were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 182.69 points at 20,159.82, boosted also by the materials sector.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite closes down four points, U.S. markets slip

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 281 points at 33,981.28. The S&P 500 index was up 28.75 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.60 at 11,074.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.54 cents US compared with 74.34 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.63 at US$81.67 and the January natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$7.38 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at $1,742 an ounce, and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.63 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

