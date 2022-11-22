Menu

Consumer

Slower gas, food spending drove September drop in retail sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 9:38 am
gas pump prices View image in full screen
Parkland Corp. and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. have signed agreements with the Competition Bureau, which had raised concerns about their acquisition of 337 Husky retail gas stations. A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.5 per cent to $61.1 billion in September led by a drop in sales at gas stations along with food and beverage stores.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for October pointed to a gain of 1.5 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For September, Statistics Canada says sales at gas stations fell 2.4 per cent as prices fell, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers were relatively unchanged.

Read more: OPEC+ will slash oil production next month. Will Canadian gas prices change?

Sales at food and beverage stores dropped 1.3 per cent in September, as supermarkets and grocery store sales fell 1.6 per cent and convenience stores lost 1.5 per cent. Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.0 per cent.

Core retail sales – which exclude sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 0.4 per cent in September.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in September.

Statistics CanadainflationCanada NewsCanada economyretail salesinflation rate canadaretail spendingretail sales september
© 2022 The Canadian Press

