A new facility will house most non-profit groups in Peachland, B.C.

A new community hub building is being built by community service groups in Peachland, B.C.

The announcement follows the decision to build a second senior living tower in the same location as the Peachland Food Bank and Wellness Centre.

“The project was born with necessity with the impending construction of the second tower of the seniors building,” said Rick Ingram, vice-chair of the Peachland Hub Society.

According to Ingram, after several conversations with the Peachland District Retirement Society, the idea was born to house a majority of the community’s non-profit organizations.

In addition to housing several local non-profit groups, the Peachland Hub is a ‘new facility, building on an existing 50+ activity centre. It will include a main hub area and an annex for the Food Bank.

“We will all be housed somewhat together in two-buildings. The food bank building and the HUB building which will be the 50+ and wellness centre mainly,” said Peachland Food Bank president Judy Bedford.

The Peachland hub society estimates the building cost at $16,000,000. Government funding would account for 70 per cent of the costs, donations would account for 15 per cent, and raffles and other fundraising efforts would account for 15 per cent.

Community involvement is one of the requirements when applying for grant money, according to the president of Peachland Food Bank.

“The community needs to put in their bid so that the grant people see that we’re really serious about this and that there is a need and there is a real commitment from the town,” said Bedford.

The Peachland Hub Society have begun fundraising with a 50/50 raffle as well as a car raffle. You can get involved by volunteering your time, making a donation, or participating in raffles or upcoming events in three different ways.

The goal is to open the food bank annex by 2024 with the other part of the building by 2026.