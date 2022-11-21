Menu

Crime

Penticton senior sues city, longboarder for damages after being hit

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 6:18 pm
Paula Murray sustained major bruising and a broken bone after a longboarder collided with her on the multi-use pathway along Okanagan Lake in Penticton. View image in full screen
Paula Murray sustained major bruising and a broken bone after a longboarder collided with her on the multi-use pathway along Okanagan Lake in Penticton. Global News

A senior who was injured by a longboarder while she was walking down Penticton, B.C.’s Lakeshore Drive is headed to court.

Paula Clare Murray is suing longboarder Michael Valentine, and the City of Penticton, for an undisclosed amount aimed at covering damages for future cost of care, housekeeping, and recovery of health-care services, among other things related to an injury sustained Aug. 22.

Read more: ‘Very dangerous’: Penticton senior wants pedestrian-only path after longboard collision

According to a notice of civil claim filed Nov. 16, that’s when Valentine ran into Murray while they were on the promenade on the north side of Lakeshore Drive.

“As a result of the accident the plaintiff sustained an injury to her right arm and shoulder,” reads the civil suit.

“The injuries have caused and continue to cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of homemaking capacity.”

In the suit, she alleges that the injury has caused a heavy financial burden, with medical and rehabilitative treatments coming out of pocket, and even basic household services now coming at a cost.

Valentine, she claimed, was negligent when he hit her and wasn’t operating his longboard at an appropriate speed or with proper care.

A Penticton senior suffers broken bone and major bruising on a shared pathway

The city, she said in the civil suit, should have been prohibiting the use of longboards on the promenade, or at the very least designated a lane for such activity or provided signage.

The walkway is a multi-use path and is shared with cyclists, skateboarders and those using motorized units, such as scooters and e-bikes.

Earlier this year Murray advocated for changes to the pathway but said she will avoid walking on the promenade from now on.

“I will not walk here at all,” she said. “I’ll walk on the other side of the street until this is made safe.”

