World

Kim Jong Un’s daughter makes 1st ever public appearance at missile launch

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 4:27 pm
North Korean state television broadcasted the video of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on Saturday and a statement from leader Kim Jong Un pledging to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons. In the heavily-produced launch video with dramatic music and video effects, leader Kim Jong Un also appeared with his daughter for the first time. Photographs showed him hand-in-hand with his unnamed daughter overseeing the launch and later, celebrating with his wife and sister as well as officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a mysterious man.

Because North Korea operates under a hereditary dictatorship, not much is known about the private life of the state leader, and any information that is shared is heavily controlled by state-run media.

So, when Kim appeared at a missile launch last Friday, hand-in-hand with his daughter, the world was shocked.

It’s the first time Kim’s daughter has been acknowledged by the country’s media, let alone shared video of her, and the first time any of Kim’s reported children have appeared in public.

A TV screen shows North Korea's KCNA released pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Chu-ae during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolute nuclear response to threats by the United States during an on-site inspection of the country's test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said 19 November. The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, flew 999.2 kilometers for 4,135 seconds at an apogee of 6,040.9km and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The KCNA released several photos that showed his daughter named Kim Chu-ae in a white winter jacket and black pants standing and walking together with Kim in front of the missile that sat on a launch truck. The daughter was also seen along with her mother, Ri Sol-Ju, watching her father as he instructed military officials. It marked her first official appearance in state media. View image in full screen
A TV screen shows North Korea’s KCNA released pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In fact, the country’s media has never reported on Kim’s children, but South Korean media has speculated that Kim has three children, who are believed to have been born in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol-ju, their “beloved daughter” and other officials the previous day.

It isn’t known, specifically, which child Kim took to the launch site. The BBC reports that the girl’s name is believed to be Kim Chu-ae. North Korean media did not name the girl, who appeared at the missile test in a white coat, black pants and a long ponytail.

A TV screen shows North Korea’s KCNA released pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. View image in full screen
A TV screen shows North Korea’s KCNA released pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The identities of Kim’s children are a source of strong outside interest as the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t publicly anointed an heir apparent.

Kim disappeared from the public eye for an extended period of time in 2020 and rumours swirled that his health may be failing. There was a frenzy in the global media over who was next in line to take over the impoverished country’s rule.

Many observers said at the time that Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, would step in and run the country if her brother was incapacitated.

Read more: Top Iranian actors arrested for removing headscarves amid crackdown on celebrities

Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the Stimson Center in Washington, called the girl’s first public appearance “highly significant.”

“It… represents a certain degree of comfort on Kim Jong Un’s part, that he would bring her out in public in such fashion,” he told The Associated Press.

The BBC’s Seoul correspondent, Jean Mackenzie, said the daughter’s unveiling also raises other questions.

“Why unveil her now?” Mackenzie wrote. “She is still very young. If he is preparing her to take over, could this mean the 38-year-old leader has health issues? His health is the subject of much speculation, as it is seen to present the biggest risk to the stability of the regime.”

Read more: Trump’s Twitter to be reinstated after poll shows thin majority want him back: Musk

Mackenzie also pondered whether the daughter’s appearance means that she will one day play a role in the country’s nuclear weapons program.

“Unveiling her at such a significant launch suggests she will one day play a role in developing the country’s weapons.”

In 2013, after a trip to Pyongyang, retired NBA star Dennis Rodman told the Guardian that he and Kim had a “relaxing time by the sea” with the leader’s family and that he held Kim’s baby daughter, named Ju-ae. It is not known if Kim Ju-ae and Kim Chu-ae are the same person.

Rodman said he spent time with the family, describing Kim as “a good dad” and that he spoke to Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju.

“I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms. Ri as well,” he told the newspaper.

with files from The Associated Press

