Guns, drugs, illegal cigarettes found in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

A man is facing charges after RCMP say drugs, guns and illegal cigarettes were seized in a raid at a rural Manitoba home.

On Friday, police raided the home in Hamiota, roughly 249 km northwest of Winnipeg, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators said Monday.

Once inside the home, police say officers found pre-packaged cocaine, guns, an undisclosed amount of cash, and several cartons of unstamped cigarettes.

A 52-year-old man arrested at the home is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and provincial charges for the tobacco.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.