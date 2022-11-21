Menu

Crime

Guns, drugs, illegal cigarettes found in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 4:30 pm
A 52-year-old man is facing charges after police raided a home in Hamiota, Man., on Friday. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old man is facing charges after police raided a home in Hamiota, Man., on Friday. RCMP Handout

A man is facing charges after RCMP say drugs, guns and illegal cigarettes were seized in a raid at a rural Manitoba home.

On Friday, police raided the home in Hamiota, roughly 249 km northwest of Winnipeg, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators said Monday.

Read more: Manitoba seizes 3.4M illegal smokes in smuggling investigation

Once inside the home, police say officers found pre-packaged cocaine, guns, an undisclosed amount of cash, and several cartons of unstamped cigarettes.

Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg

A 52-year-old man arrested at the home is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and provincial charges for the tobacco.

Read more: Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.

