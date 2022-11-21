‘Elderly’ man found dead at fiery rural crash scene, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are working on identifying a man who was found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday morning.
Officers from the Neepawa detachment were called to the scene — on Road 06 West, near Road 78 North, in the RM of Minto-Odanah — around 7:40 a.m., where firefighters were already putting out the fire.
Read more: Crash on Highway 1 claims life of 29-year-old man: RCMP
Read More
Police said they believe the man’s vehicle was headed south when it crossed the road, hit the ditch, and caught fire. They’re still working on confirming the man’s identity, describing him only as an “elderly male.”
Trending Now
-
CSIS head advised Trudeau to invoke Emergencies Act during convoy, inquiry hears
-
Twitter France’s head quits company amid Elon Musk layoffs: ‘It’s over’
Trending Now
Neepawa RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Comments