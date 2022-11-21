‘Elderly’ man found dead at fiery rural crash scene, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are working on identifying a man who was found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday morning.

Officers from the Neepawa detachment were called to the scene — on Road 06 West, near Road 78 North, in the RM of Minto-Odanah — around 7:40 a.m., where firefighters were already putting out the fire.

Police said they believe the man’s vehicle was headed south when it crossed the road, hit the ditch, and caught fire. They’re still working on confirming the man’s identity, describing him only as an “elderly male.”

Neepawa RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.