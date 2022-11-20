Crash on Highway 1 claims life of 29-year-old man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash on Highway 1 Friday evening claimed the life of a 29-year-old man, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Officers from Stonewall and Headingley were called to the eastbound lane of the Highway located near Elie for the report of a cube truck colliding with a guardrail on the bridge.

When officers arrived on the scene they were told both the occupants of the cube truck were being taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, whereas the 29-year-old passenger was reported to be in critical condition and later died.

Investigators say after the eastbound cube truck collided with the guardrail, both occupants exited the vehicle and stood next to it.

At this time, an eastbound semi-trailer clipped the cube truck with its trailer and the trailer slid.

As a result, it was pushed into the two men who were standing next to it.

The 23-year-old male semi driver, from Brampton, Ont, immediately pulled over and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived on scene, police say.

Snowy and icy road conditions were said to be factors in this collision.