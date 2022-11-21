Search underway at 17 properties in Camrose in organized crime investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching 17 properties in Camrose and the surrounding area Monday morning, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

In a news release, ALERT said residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area and that there is no immediate risk to public safety.

The searches are expected to last several days.

ALERT said it is working with the Camrose Police Service, Edmonton Police Service and RCMP. No more information is being released during the investigation but ALERT said more details will be released once evidence is seized and catalogued.