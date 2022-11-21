Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search underway at 17 properties in Camrose in organized crime investigation

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 21, 2022 12:31 pm
Camrose police, Edmonton police, RCMP and ALERT officers are investigating 17 properties in the Camrose area in an organized crime investigation. View image in full screen
Camrose police, Edmonton police, RCMP and ALERT officers are investigating 17 properties in the Camrose area in an organized crime investigation. Supplied: Camrose Police Service

Police are searching 17 properties in Camrose and the surrounding area Monday morning, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

In a news release, ALERT said residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area and that there is no immediate risk to public safety.

Read more: 3 alleged cocaine dealers arrested in Fort McMurray

The searches are expected to last several days.

Trending Now
Trending Now

ALERT said it is working with the Camrose Police Service, Edmonton Police Service and RCMP. No more information is being released during the investigation but ALERT said more details will be released once evidence is seized and catalogued.

Read more: 5 arrested, more expected to be charged in Edmonton and Sherwood Park drug investigation

Advertisement
Edmonton policeAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeALERTCamroseAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamAlberta organized crimeCamrose PoliceCamrose crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers