Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa announces $250 million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 21
Global News Morning Halifax: November 21

The federal government has announced a $250-million grant program to help Canadians stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told reporters in Stellarton, N.S., today that the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant will provide up to $5,000 for low- and middle-income homeowners.

Fraser says the money will cover costs such as the installation of heat pumps, the electrical upgrades required for the new equipment and the removal of oil tanks.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Canadians worried about housing as Ottawa raises immigration targets: poll

The minister says eligible homeowners will be able to combine the new grant with existing federal and provincial programs that assist with home heating.

Fraser says the grant will be made available early in the new year.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the money announced today is in addition to an envelope of $250 million in federal funding over four years that was announced in September to assist people with home heating costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

Sean FraserLiving costCanada heat pumpselectric heat pumpheat grantheat pump fundingheat pump grantOil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers