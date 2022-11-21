Menu

Traffic

1 dead, Calgary police shut down busy downtown road Monday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 12:03 pm
Calgary police close off 11th Street SW between 9th and 10th Avenue SW after one person was found dead on Nov. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police close off 11th Street SW between 9th and 10th Avenue SW after one person was found dead on Nov. 21, 2022. Global News

One person is dead and Calgary police shut down a busy road Monday morning in the downtown core.

EMS confirmed with Global News one person died. The age, gender or the cause of the death remains unknown at this time.

Police shut down 11th Street SW between 9th Avenue and 10th SW Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Read more: Five youth connected to pharmacy robberies arrested: Calgary police

A train was stopped along the tracks within the taped-off crime scene.

Though police remain tight-lipped about the investigation, officers say the road will be shut down for several hours.

Calgary police close off 11th Street SW between 9th and 10th Avenue SW after one person was found dead on Nov. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police close off 11th Street SW between 9th and 10th Avenue SW after one person was found dead on Nov. 21, 2022. Global News

More to come…

