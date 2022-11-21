1 dead, Calgary police shut down busy downtown road Monday morning

One person is dead and Calgary police shut down a busy road Monday morning in the downtown core.
EMS confirmed with Global News one person died. The age, gender or the cause of the death remains unknown at this time.
Police shut down 11th Street SW between 9th Avenue and 10th SW Avenue around 8:15 a.m.
A train was stopped along the tracks within the taped-off crime scene.
Though police remain tight-lipped about the investigation, officers say the road will be shut down for several hours.
More to come…
