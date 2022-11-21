Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter France’s head quits company amid Elon Musk layoffs: ‘It’s over’

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 21, 2022 8:12 am
Click to play video: 'Twitter faces an uncertain future'
Twitter faces an uncertain future
WATCH: Twitter faces an uncertain future

Twitter Inc.’s head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company.

“It’s over,” Viel tweeted on Sunday, thanking his team in France, which he led for the last seven years.

Viel confirmed he was leaving Twitter in a separate message to Reuters.

Read more: Twitter verification chaos: U.S. public safety accounts urge caution after changes

He didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and declined to say how many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk’s takeover of the company last month.

Trending Now

Twitter has had a bumpy ride since Musk, the world’s richest person, took charge.

Story continues below advertisement

It has cut staff by half, while Musk has raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt.

Click to play video: 'Twitter Turmoil: Elon Musk’s ultimatum causes mass resignations, office closures'
Twitter Turmoil: Elon Musk’s ultimatum causes mass resignations, office closures

He recently told employees to consider whether they wanted to stay on “working long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months pay.

TwitterElon Muskelon musk twitterTwitter newselon musk newsElon Musk Twitter newsTwitter LayoffsElon Musk todayElon Musk updateTwitter todayTwitter Elon Musk newsTwitter updatesElon Musk Twitter LayoffsTwitter Elon Musk layoffs
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers