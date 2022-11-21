Menu

Canada

Celebration and heartbreak: Two sides of the 109th Grey Cup

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 12:03 am
All that remains at Mosaic Stadium is the blue confetti after the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23. View image in full screen
All that remains at Mosaic Stadium is the blue confetti after the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23. Brenden Purdy / Global News

It was a night to remember for the Toronto Argonauts after winning the 109th Grey Cup 24-23 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“It’s gotta go down as one of the best finishes in Grey Cup history,” Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said after the game.

Read more: Toronto Argonauts win 109th Grey Cup 24-23 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The champagne is flowing in the Argos locker room and the party is only beginning.

“It just shows how mature our team is,” Dinwiddie said when describing the crazy final three minutes of the game. “No one hit the panic button and we believed we would get it done.”

“It means a lot to me,” Dinwiddie said. “More importantly I am happy for my players. That’s why you coach football and I just love seeing them smile.”

16
The Toronto Argonauts are the 2022 Grey Cup Champions after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Argonauts are the 2022 Grey Cup Champions after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23. Brenden Purdy / Global News
26
Celebrations in the Toronto locker room after the game. View image in gallery mode
Celebrations in the Toronto locker room after the game. Brenden Purdy / Global News
36
The Toronto Argonauts are Grey Cup champions for the first time since 2017. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Argonauts are Grey Cup champions for the first time since 2017. Brenden Purdy / Global News
46
Celebrations in the Toronto Argonauts locker room after winning the Grey Cup. View image in gallery mode
Celebrations in the Toronto Argonauts locker room after winning the Grey Cup. Brenden Purdy / Global Sports
56
The champagne is flowing after a Grey Cup win for the Argonauts. View image in gallery mode
The champagne is flowing after a Grey Cup win for the Argonauts. Brenden Purdy / Global News
66
The Toronto Argonauts can be seen celebrating their Grey Cup victory. View image in gallery mode
The Toronto Argonauts can be seen celebrating their Grey Cup victory. Brenden Purdy / Global News

In the other locker room, tears and silence as the Blue Bombers grapple with the heart ache of defeat.

“It usually comes down to a few plays and there are certainly a few we want back,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros.

“We don’t just say things to say things but I really care about those guys in the locker room. For the season to end like this, obviously someone has to win but… it is just a really special group of people.”

Collaros was a man of few words after the game, as his team falls just short of a three-peat.

“I’m grateful to have been a part of this team and this season… This is just tough.”

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba celebrates after being named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba celebrates after being named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. RJB

For the Argos and their fans however, the party has just begun.

“It is hard to describe, but this is 11 years of hard work. All I ever wanted was to be great and to reach the pinnacle, there is nothing like it,” said Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba, who was named the Grey Cup most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian.

“People don’t really know the toll this takes… I am just filled with love, and I am elated.”

Now the question is how long until the party stops and the training begins.

CFL Regina News Winnipeg Blue Bombers Regina Grey Cup Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup festival CFL news grey cup winner
