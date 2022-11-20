RCMP arrest 19-year-old Sask. man wanted for murder

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested 19-year-old Saskatchewan man, Edgar Kakakaway Jr., without incident.
He is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old male from Cote First Nation on Keeseekoose First Nation during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Kakakaway Jr., from Keeseekoose First Nation, Sask., has been charged with:
- 2nd degree murder
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Failing to comply with a condition of a release order
His court information is not currently available.
