Crime

RCMP arrest 19-year-old Sask. man wanted for murder

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 7:37 pm
19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. from Keeseekoose First Nation, SK has been located and arrested wihtout incident.
19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. from Keeseekoose First Nation, SK has been located and arrested wihtout incident. Courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested 19-year-old Saskatchewan man, Edgar Kakakaway Jr., without incident.

He is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old male from Cote First Nation on Keeseekoose First Nation during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Read more: Family of Red Earth Cree Nation elder wants better treatment for patients at hospitals

Kakakaway Jr., from Keeseekoose First Nation, Sask., has been charged with:

  • 2nd degree murder
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Failing to comply with a condition of a release order

His court information is not currently available.

CrimeRCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsReginaSaskatchewan RCMPKamsackKeeseekoose First Nation
