RCMP arrest 19-year-old Sask. man wanted for murder

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested 19-year-old Saskatchewan man, Edgar Kakakaway Jr., without incident.

He is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old male from Cote First Nation on Keeseekoose First Nation during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Kakakaway Jr., from Keeseekoose First Nation, Sask., has been charged with:

2 nd degree murder

degree murder Assault causing bodily harm

Failing to comply with a condition of a release order

His court information is not currently available.