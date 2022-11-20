Grey Cup 109: Ready for Kickoff

Send this page to someone via email

The Grey Cup Festival party has lasted until moments before the start of the big game.

At Confederation Park, outside Mosaic Stadium, fans from across the league were enjoying a tailgate party with live music before heading inside the stadium for kickoff.

Fans outside were bundled up, though temperatures look good for the game, at just below zero.

Inside the stadium, the coaches are putting on the final touches.

“I like to visualize and listen to a few songs… try to enjoy the moment and understand the stake,” said Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It will be emotional win or lose.”

He said his pregame speech will be about living in the moment and playing for the brothers beside you.

“I just want those guys to understand this is a big stage (but) don’t make it bigger than it needs to be,” he said. “We just gotta go out there and play football.”

One thing he knows he won’t have to do is hype his team up for the game.

“If you use words to get guys motivated now you are too late.”

In the other locker room, Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was a man of few words.

When asked about facing today’s weather conditions, O’Shea said “if you are relying on the weather to win a football game there is something wrong. It is all about your preparation.”

He said he is taking a similar approach to Dinwiddie with his pregame speech.

“They are ready. I don’t think they need to hear anything more from me,” he said. “At this point, I don’t even think they hear anything. They are just ready.”

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST at Mosaic Stadium.

We will have coverage of the game and the Grey Cup winner this evening…