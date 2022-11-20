Junior hockey: 2nd straight win for Rockets, Vees winning streak reaches 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a round-up of Saturday night junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Western Hockey League

Kelowna 5, Kennewick 3

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their second straight win on Saturday, with a 5-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The Rockets scored the opening goal of the game but Tri-City quickly pushed back with three unanswered goals.

Kelowna responded with four back-to-back goals to complete the comeback.

“Obviously we got into a couple of penalty troubles,” said Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman Jackson Desouza during a postgame interview.

“The guys really bore down, Jari played really well and the guys sacrificed — that’s exactly what we need to do in those types of games.”

Up next, the Rockets will travel across the border for a two-game trip, where they’ll face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday and the Everett Silvertips on Friday.

B.C. Hockey League

Penticton 4, Prince George 1

The Penticton Vees extended their winning streak to 20 on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Vees scored three times on five power plays. The penalty kill went three of three.

Prince George opened the scoring early in the second period and the game stayed 1-0 up until the midway mark of the middle frame.

The Vees tied the game on a power play, followed by two more power-play goals. Penticton finished off the scoring with just three seconds after another power play expired.

Up next, the Vees will face the Salmon Silverbacks on Wednesday.

Coquitlam 2, Vernon 1

The Vernon Vipers fell a goal short, 2-1 to the Coquitlam Express Saturday night.

Vernon started off strong, outshooting Coquitlam 7-0 in the first 10 minutes. Shots finished in favour of the Vipers at the end of the first period.

The Vipers struck on their first man advantage of the night, making it 1-0, but Coquitlam responded with two goals in 90 seconds.

The Vipers will be back home on Friday to host the Cranbrook Bucks.