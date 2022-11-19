Police looking for man wanted in relation to assault with a knife in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who allegedly committed assault with a knife in May and then threatened the victim again in July.

Toronto police said they were made aware of incidents between May 16 and May 17 in the area of Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue as well as on July 5 around Queen Street East and Victoria Street.

In May, the wanted man had a confrontation with a victim and assaulted them with a knife causing injuries, according to police.

Then, in July, the man had a confrontation with the same victim and threatened them, police said.

Toronto police identified the man as 39-year-old Abdi Ahmed.

He is wanted to for assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three counts of uttering threats.

He is five-feet, six-inches tall with a slim build, police said. He has a shaved head and brown eyes.