Food Bank Friday: Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre

During the pandemic, things slowed down at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre but, as the world has reopened, its client list is growing.

“In the three months over the summer in between June, July and August we had 25 new households come in for service and that was quite an increase because an average month we usually have about three to four new households come in,” said Hal Roberts, resource co-ordinator at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

The Summerland Food Bank does so much more than help fill the cupboards and fridges of those who need a little extra help. It also shares food with Summerland schools in a pantry program and Roberts says it will be continuing its backpack program in the new year. On top of all of that, it is also a service hub.

It brings services such as the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, Family Support, BC Mental Wellness Centre, the Okanagan College Free Literacy Program and many more directly to Summerland residents.

“We actually have right now about 14 agencies that come and use our office space to meet with Summerland residents,” said Roberts.

“So we have resources that are coming to residents rather than residents having to go down the road to Penticton or to Kelowna.”

Now, they are preparing for the busy holiday season and registration is currently open for holiday hampers.

“We are anticipating that we may have to serve 150 households,” said Roberts.

To make sure those holiday hampers have everything clients may need, the food bank needs monetary donations so it can purchase everything needed.

You can help support local food banks like the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre by donating to our Global Okanagan Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

You can donate in the following ways:

Online

You can donate through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the food bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

By mail

Send a cheque, made out to the local food bank of your choice, to: Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave. in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

Global Okanagan will also be at the following locations:

Lake Country: Wednesday, Nov. 9, Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m. Salmon Arm: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon Armstrong: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m. Oliver: Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Penticton: Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vernon: Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kelowna: Friday, Dec. 2, Orchard Park Mall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By phone

Call 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, your calendar(s) will be mailed to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.