Kingston, Ont., food bank named in top 10 Canadian impact charities list

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., food bank is being recognized nationally for its efforts to help the community and the impact it’s having.

Partners in Mission Food Bank Executive Director Dan Irwin called it a ‘shock, and an honour,”

This week, Charity Intelligence Canada, a group that conducts extensive research on thousands of Canadian charities, tapped Kingston’s Partners in Mission Food Bank as one of its “top 10 impact charities” of 2022.

Last year, the food bank was recognized as a top 10 food bank.

“We work very hard to make sure we’re efficient and we’re using money as best we can. Right now, 94 cents of every dollar that’s donated to us gets used for our food hamper program,” said Irwin.

Story continues below advertisement

In any given year food banks can be extremely active, satisfying a crucial need in the community for thousands of people who are experiencing unstable housing, or simply can’t afford to get food on the table.

These problems were thrust to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic when many were struggling to make ends meet, even more than before.

“2021, for us, was a huge year. It was a record year. We distributed more than 14,000 food hampers. and 2022, as of the end of October, we’re up 18.2 per cent,” added Irwin.

He said one of the biggest parts of the operation and keeping up the high standard is the more than 80 volunteers who help sort food and put together food hampers.

According to Charity Intelligence Canada, the top 10 impact charities are determined by analysis of transparency, demonstrated impact and donor reporting, among other qualities, all in the name of helping Canadians choose which charities will do the most with their donated money.

Irwin says when it comes down to it, it’s all about neighbours helping neighbours.