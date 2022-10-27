Global Okanagan: Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Global Okanagan’s annual Your Okanagan calendar fundraiser for local food banks is back.

Now in its eighth year, the Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, with 100 per cent of all raised funds going to the local food bank of your choice.

Given the recent price hikes in grocery costs, many food banks are struggling to keep up with demand. So, more than ever, the public’s help is needed.

“This year, more than ever, food banks are in dire need,” said Chris Sobon, Global Okanagan news manager.

“With rising food costs and inflationary pressures on most households, the needs of many have never been so high. Each year, our viewers amaze us with their generosity, breaking the previous year’s donation total.”

Global Okanagan has partnered with Valley First, Source Graphics and Print plus Food Banks B.C. to to bring our viewers’ photographs to life.

“This campaign could not happen without the thousands of weather photos submitted by our viewers,” said Sobon.

“It takes a committee to sift through all the photos to select a few to make into our Global Okanagan food bank calendar.”

How to donate:

ONLINE

You can donate through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the food bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

Be sure to watch for our Food Bank Friday features once a week where we share the experience and efforts of our local food banks.

BY MAIL:

Send a cheque, made out to the local food bank of your choice, to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

IN PERSON:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

Global Okanagan will also be at the following locations:

Lake Country: Wednesday, Nov. 9, , Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, , Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m. Salmon Arm: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon Armstrong: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m. Oliver: Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Penticton: Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vernon: Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kelowna: Friday, Dec. 2, Orchard Park Mall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BY PHONE:

Call 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, your calendar(s) will be mailed to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.