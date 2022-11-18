Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government introduces bill to enact promised minimum wage increase

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 2:27 pm
loonies View image in full screen
Canadian dollar "loonie" coins. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The Manitoba government has introduced a bill in the legislature to formally enact a raise in the minimum wage.

The wage is normally adjusted every October in line with the inflation rate of the previous year, but the province announced in the summer the rate would rise higher to deal with a sudden spike in the cost of living.

The government raised the wage to $13.50 an hour last month and promised to raise it to $14.15 an hour in April, and to $15 an hour on Oct. 1.

Read more: Manitoba plans to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2023

The bill, if passed into law, would fulfil that commitment.

Trending Now

Some labour groups have said the raise is not enough.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba Federation of Labour has called for a minimum wage of $16.15 an hour immediately.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews'
Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews
Minimum WageProvince of ManitobaManitoba GovernmentWagesMinimum Wage IncreaseManitoba minimum wageManitoba Federation of Labour
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers