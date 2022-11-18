Mamas for Mamas raises $500,000 during gala in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Mamas for Mamas, a charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis, has raised over $500,000, in the Kelowna branch’s most successful fundraiser to date.

After being put on pause for three years, the gala returned to the Delta Grand Hotel, on Saturday for a black swan-themed event.

In a press release, Mamas for Mamas says 450 guests attended the gala.

“Grateful doesn’t quite express how we feel toward our attendees from Saturday,” said Shannon Christensen, founder of Mamas for Mamas.

“We are in awe of each and every one of them, (in) awe of the new friends we have made and the long-term supporters who never fail to show their support. It was completely surreal watching a room full of powerful and compassionate people working together to help us make long-term changes to poverty-based systems.

“These donors and guests are changing the future of thousands of families who would otherwise fall through the cracks,” she continued. “We didn’t just fund our biggest and most expensive program this last weekend, we funded a positive future for thousands.”

Funds raised from the gala will support the Mamas At-Risk program, a resource navigation relief program that has already served over 16,600 families since 2018.

The program helps mothers, fathers, and families in crisis who are facing homelessness, hunger, and poverty-related issues.

“We have served 16,000 mamas directly and 50,000 indirectly alone in 2021 through the Mamas At-Risk program. We have grown and distributed more than 2,000 pounds of food in the last three years alone,” Christensen said.

“We continue to provide rental subsidies and homeless support when our clients are deemed too high risk to support the government-funded agencies.”