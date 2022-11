See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Brampton, Ont., on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to The Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive at around noon for reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim had critical injuries but was in stable condition.

There was no suspect information available.

UPDATE:

– Victim is in stable but still life-threatening condition — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 18, 2022