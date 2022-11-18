Saskatchewan will welcome 230 additional displaced Ukrainians

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth flight of Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Saskatchewan will be the first to land in Saskatoon.

On Nov. 23, Open Arms confirms 230 Ukrainians are registered for the flight to Saskatchewan.

When they arrive, they will have access to settlement services, but the government is still working to plan for the flight’s arrival.

“Saskatchewan has seen a tremendous response to the fourth application window, with all 230 seats on the fourth flight filled in under four days,” Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is ready for the next wave of Ukrainian families with many supports in place for their upcoming arrival. Saskatchewan will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

According to a release, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Open Arms and Solidaire to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Aug. 12 to pledge to partner on a maximum of five humanitarian flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

So far, roughly 2,700 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since the war began.