Canada

Saskatchewan will welcome 230 additional displaced Ukrainians

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 12:36 pm
Canada Ukraine refugees View image in full screen
Next week, Saskatchewan will welcome 230 more displaced Ukrainians on a fourth flight that will land in Saskatoon. Michal Dyjuk/AP

The fourth flight of Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Saskatchewan will be the first to land in Saskatoon.

On Nov. 23, Open Arms confirms 230 Ukrainians are registered for the flight to Saskatchewan.

When they arrive, they will have access to settlement services, but the government is still working to plan for the flight’s arrival.

Read more: Fourth flight for displaced Ukrainians to Saskatchewan announced

“Saskatchewan has seen a tremendous response to the fourth application window, with all 230 seats on the fourth flight filled in under four days,” Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is ready for the next wave of Ukrainian families with many supports in place for their upcoming arrival. Saskatchewan will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

Read more: Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina

According to a release, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Open Arms and Solidaire to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Aug. 12 to pledge to partner on a maximum of five humanitarian flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

So far, roughly 2,700 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since the war began.

Click to play video: 'Sask. rural municipalities pushing for Ukrainians’ work permits to be expedited'
Sask. rural municipalities pushing for Ukrainians’ work permits to be expedited

 

 

Saskatchewan NewsUkraineSaskatoon NewsUkrainian refugeesDisplaced UkrainiansOpen ArmsSaskatchewan Ukraine RefugeesSaskatoon flight
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

