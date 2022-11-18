Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lockdown ended at B.C. prison after fears of firearm dropped on grounds by drone

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:22 am
The lockdown at Mission Institution has ended. View image in full screen
The lockdown at Mission Institution has ended. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The lockdown has ended at a Fraser Valley prison after officials finished their search of the facility and grounds after a potential security breach.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the lockdown was put in place at Mission Institution on Nov. 3 due to the belief that a drone may have dropped a firearm onto the prison grounds.

Read more: B.C. prison locked down due to fears a drone dropped a gun on the grounds

On Thursday, officials said a complete search of the facility has been done and no firearm was found, however, a drone was.

“A number of unauthorized items were found during the exceptional search,” Correctional Service Canada staff wrote in a release.

“The contraband and unauthorized items seized included unknown white powder, a drone, and six unidentified blue pills.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Inmate sought money and a ride after B.C. prison breakout, murder trial hears

In response to the weapon scare, Correctional Service Canada is “strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions.”

What those measures entail was not explained by the service.

Visits at the facility have resumed as well.

Click to play video: 'Murder trial of prison escapees hears graphic testimony from RCMP forensics officer'
Murder trial of prison escapees hears graphic testimony from RCMP forensics officer
Related News
DroneCorrectional Service of CanadaMission InstitutionBC prisonBC prison dronefirearm bc prisonFirearm drone prisonfirearm scare
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers