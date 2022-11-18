Lockdown ended at B.C. prison after fears of firearm dropped on grounds by drone

Send this page to someone via email

The lockdown has ended at a Fraser Valley prison after officials finished their search of the facility and grounds after a potential security breach.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the lockdown was put in place at Mission Institution on Nov. 3 due to the belief that a drone may have dropped a firearm onto the prison grounds.

On Thursday, officials said a complete search of the facility has been done and no firearm was found, however, a drone was.

“A number of unauthorized items were found during the exceptional search,” Correctional Service Canada staff wrote in a release.

“The contraband and unauthorized items seized included unknown white powder, a drone, and six unidentified blue pills.”

In response to the weapon scare, Correctional Service Canada is “strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions.”

What those measures entail was not explained by the service.

Visits at the facility have resumed as well.