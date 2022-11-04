Menu

Crime

B.C. prison locked down due to fears a drone dropped a gun on the grounds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:18 pm
The lockdown at the Mission Institution continues Friday due to fears a drone may have dropped a firearm over the wall. View image in full screen
The lockdown at the Mission Institution continues Friday due to fears a drone may have dropped a firearm over the wall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A B.C. prison has been locked down since Thursday due to a potential security breach.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the lockdown was put in place at Mission Institution due to “the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.”

Read more: Someone used a drone to drop $26,500 of drugs, tobacco over a B.C. prison wall

John Randle, regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, told Global News over the phone Friday that the lockdown is due to a belief that a drone may have dropped a firearm onto the prison grounds.

He said drones have been used to drop objects over prison walls before but this is the first time he has heard of a firearm possibly being delivered.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

Drone drops drugs in Abbotsford prison

It is not known for how long the lockdown will continue or if anything has been found at this time.

The Mission Institution was one of the hardest-hit correctional facilities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prison was also locked down in April, 2020, due to the rapid spread of the virus, which infected up to 41 inmates and six correctional officers at the same time.

There are 155 corrections officers working at the Mission Institution. It has a capacity for 216 inmates at the medium security wing and 324 inmates at its minimum security wing.

DroneMission InstitutionPrison DroneDrone drops firearmMission Institition lockdownMission prison droneMission Prison lockdown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

