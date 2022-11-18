Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 18

See more sharing options

Judith Yan conducting the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra, the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival is back and Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SSO to perform Bolero with guest conductor Judith Yan

It’s described as passionate, fiery, and delightful.

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra is performing Bolero with guest conductor Judith Yan.

She describes what people can expect at the performance.

Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival features over 50 movies

The 13th annual Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival is its largest ever, with more than 50 feature-length and short films.

Festival director and founder John Allison goes over the lineup and genres of films for the nine-day festival at the Broadway Theatre.

Sextortion incidents concern Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are warning parents and children of sextortion incidents on chat-based social media.

Chief Troy Cooper talks about the dangers it poses to children online and the steps to take to ensure they are not exploited.

He also has a reminder about the risk of leaving vehicles idling and unattended as the weather turns colder.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 18

Warming up for Grey Cup weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Nov. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast.

