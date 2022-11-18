Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns of heavy snow, near zero visibility in parts of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 8:51 am
Click to play video: 'Snowy and icy weather conditions expected across Great Lakes region'
Snowy and icy weather conditions expected across Great Lakes region
WATCH: Snowy and icy weather conditions expected across Great Lakes region.

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.

The weather agency says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve because visibility may be reduced to almost zero due to heavy and blowing snow.

It says snow squalls are expected to persist through the weekend in several regions of southern Ontario, including Parry Sound-Muskoka, Niagara and Kingston-Prince Edward County.

Trending Now

Read more: Up to 60 cm of snow possible as alert issued for parts of southern, northern Ontario

The agency says local snowfall amounts will range between 50 to 80 centimetres by late Sunday in Blue Mountains, northern Grey County and southern Bruce County.

Story continues below advertisement

Southern Niagara Region is expected to see up to 60 centimetres of snow this weekend while other areas including Barrie and Orillia could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning and additional 25 centimetres by Saturday night.

Environment Canada is also warning of possible snow squalls in parts of northern Ontario including North Bay and West Nipissing, where up to 20 centimetres of snow could arrive this weekend.

OntarioEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherWinterOntario weatherSnow squallsOntario snowsnow weatherOntario Winter
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers