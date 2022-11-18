Environment Canada warns of heavy snow, near zero visibility in parts of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.

The weather agency says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve because visibility may be reduced to almost zero due to heavy and blowing snow.

It says snow squalls are expected to persist through the weekend in several regions of southern Ontario, including Parry Sound-Muskoka, Niagara and Kingston-Prince Edward County.

The agency says local snowfall amounts will range between 50 to 80 centimetres by late Sunday in Blue Mountains, northern Grey County and southern Bruce County.

Southern Niagara Region is expected to see up to 60 centimetres of snow this weekend while other areas including Barrie and Orillia could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning and additional 25 centimetres by Saturday night.

Environment Canada is also warning of possible snow squalls in parts of northern Ontario including North Bay and West Nipissing, where up to 20 centimetres of snow could arrive this weekend.